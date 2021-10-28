Shelburne Public Library shares weekly news, new books in stock

October 28, 2021 · 0 Comments
The Shelburne Public Library is changing its hours on Tuesdays to better serve you. The library will open at 10:00 a.m. to serve patrons who are free in the morning hours and close at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. All other times will remain
the same.
The following is a newsletter provided by the Shelburne Public Library:
Teen Scene
We are gearing up for another fun-filled month of take- home activities! Videos will be released on the dates and times listed below, but are accessible as your schedules permit. Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca or head over to our Instagram page (@shelburneonlibrary) and click the link in our bio to register.
Upcoming Events
DIY Cork Phone Stands –
November 2nd @ 4pm
Filter Poppies – November 9th @ 4pm
Cinnamon Slime –
November 16th @ 4pm
Hot Chocolate Craft –
November 23rd @ 4pm
Natural Bookmarks –
November 30th @ 4pm
Children`s Programming
Everyone is preparing for winter and that includes YOUR Library. The Children’s Department has expanded their collection with brand-new picture books, chapter books, graphic novels, and more.
Looking to expand your child’s independent reading? The Staff in the Children’s department would love to help discover new reading materials. We have something for everyone in all reading levels, as well as an ever-expanding Children’s french collection. Visit us today and find some cozy reads for these chilly Fall evenings.
We continue to have a wonderful response to our Take-Home Story Time Kits. This program supplies you with all the craft supplies you will need to participate in our weekly Story Time program. A Youtube video is released every Friday at 10:30am, in which your children will be read a story, and will be taught how to create a craft related to that story. The sign up for this program is released at the end of each month, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.
As always, we are posting weekly LEGO challenges on our Facebook and Instagram accounts. A fun, family activity would be to create a competition within your own family using these challenges. Who will be the best builder this week – who knows? We would love to see pictures of your creations
Questions about programming, pictures of LEGO challenges and craft creations can all be sent to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.
New Books
You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.
Fiction:
Rizzio by Denise Mina
Bullet train by Koaro Isaka
Vile spirits by John MacLachlan Gray
Radiant fugitives by Nawaaz Ahmed
The truth of it all by Gwen Florio
All her fault by Andrea Mara
Hidden Salem by Kay Hooper
A fire in the night by Christopher Swan
The burning by Jonathan & Jesse
Kellerman
A darker reality by Anne Perry
Non Fiction
Out of the sun by Esi Edugyan
Whole house repair guide by Family Handyman
Dinner then dessert by Sabrina Snyder
Cook once by Cassy Joy Garcia
Linda McCartney’s family kitchen by Linda McCartney
Urgent! by Captain Paul Watson
Pandemic spotlight by Ian Hanomansing
Born in blackness by Howard W. French
