Shelburne Public Library shares weekly news, new books in stock

October 28, 2021

The Shelburne Public Library is changing its hours on Tuesdays to better serve you. The library will open at 10:00 a.m. to serve patrons who are free in the morning hours and close at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. All other times will remain

the same.

The following is a newsletter provided by the Shelburne Public Library:

Teen Scene

We are gearing up for another fun-filled month of take- home activities! Videos will be released on the dates and times listed below, but are accessible as your schedules permit. Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca or head over to our Instagram page (@shelburneonlibrary) and click the link in our bio to register.

Upcoming Events

DIY Cork Phone Stands –

November 2nd @ 4pm

Filter Poppies – November 9th @ 4pm

Cinnamon Slime –

November 16th @ 4pm

Hot Chocolate Craft –

November 23rd @ 4pm

Natural Bookmarks –

November 30th @ 4pm

Children`s Programming

Everyone is preparing for winter and that includes YOUR Library. The Children’s Department has expanded their collection with brand-new picture books, chapter books, graphic novels, and more.

Looking to expand your child’s independent reading? The Staff in the Children’s department would love to help discover new reading materials. We have something for everyone in all reading levels, as well as an ever-expanding Children’s french collection. Visit us today and find some cozy reads for these chilly Fall evenings.

We continue to have a wonderful response to our Take-Home Story Time Kits. This program supplies you with all the craft supplies you will need to participate in our weekly Story Time program. A Youtube video is released every Friday at 10:30am, in which your children will be read a story, and will be taught how to create a craft related to that story. The sign up for this program is released at the end of each month, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

As always, we are posting weekly LEGO challenges on our Facebook and Instagram accounts. A fun, family activity would be to create a competition within your own family using these challenges. Who will be the best builder this week – who knows? We would love to see pictures of your creations

Questions about programming, pictures of LEGO challenges and craft creations can all be sent to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

New Books

You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.

Fiction:

Rizzio by Denise Mina

Bullet train by Koaro Isaka

Vile spirits by John MacLachlan Gray

Radiant fugitives by Nawaaz Ahmed

The truth of it all by Gwen Florio

All her fault by Andrea Mara

Hidden Salem by Kay Hooper

A fire in the night by Christopher Swan

The burning by Jonathan & Jesse

Kellerman

A darker reality by Anne Perry

Non Fiction

Out of the sun by Esi Edugyan

Whole house repair guide by Family Handyman

Dinner then dessert by Sabrina Snyder

Cook once by Cassy Joy Garcia

Linda McCartney’s family kitchen by Linda McCartney

Urgent! by Captain Paul Watson

Pandemic spotlight by Ian Hanomansing

Born in blackness by Howard W. French

