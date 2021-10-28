Co-op Corner: Caravagio I.D.A

October 28, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Ryan Hull

This week Ryan Hull from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about his experience and how Petrich Development Inc.. is contributing to the Shelburne community.

My co-op is in partnership with Petrich Development Inc. Mike Petrich has been in the landscaping and home renovation industry for over 10 years. Every day at the co-op is very different.

This week I was given the opportunity to learn about water runoff and drainage. We dug a huge trench and installed drainage pipes so the access water would have somewhere to go. Every day there seems to be a new project on our hands.

With each day at the co-op being different, I am being exposed to many different skills and experiences.

At the co-op I am learning a ton and having fun doing it. In the morning I usually tend to various farm animals and then get set up for the “task of the day”. That task could mean I’m stacking hay, mowing the grass on the property, painting, demolishing an old chicken coop, the list goes on.

Over the few weeks I’ve been at this placement, I have been up on a 65-foot lift and working with tractors. With my working at heights training with Probuy Safety Solutions (supplied by Centre Dufferin) I was included in the construction of window-framing at the top of a barn.

This co-op has opened my eyes about future careers in similar fields I might be interested in. Landscaping is a huge one, we are always cutting grass, shaping paths, and tending to plants. Other similar jobs that relate to the experiences and tasks I have been assigned would include animal care provider, carpenter, painter.

Working with Petrich Development Inc. has helped me encounter new machinery, new people, and overall new experiences. I couldn’t be happier with the placement. I really enjoy learning new skills and doing things I normally wouldn’t. The skills and experiences will stay for a lifetime.

Thank you Centre Dufferin and Petrich Development Inc. for this opportunity and I thank you in advance for the many more weeks I am at this placement.

