Impaired driver apprehended following traffic stop

October 28, 2021

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a driver for impaired operation during a traffic stop in Shelburne.

Last Wednesday (Oct. 20) at approximately 10:56 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting enforcement in the Town of Shelburne when he observed a possible impaired driver. 

The officer commenced a traffic stop and was led into an impaired operation investigation.  

As a result, Jozeff BROWN, 23-year-old, from Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Failure of refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2022, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days. These charges have not been proven in court.

Dufferin OPP is committed to keeping our roads safe. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, please call 911.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you. 



         

