PJHL numbers starting to shape up League standings

PJHL numbers starting to shape up

October 28, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

After the first month of being on the ice, the Provincial Junior Hockey League is starting to see numbers in the stats columns that are telling an early story.

There are a few surprises this season – notably the first and second place teams.

The Schomberg Cougars are in the top spot in the early going with a 7-1 record as of Oct. 25.

Schomberg has not been one of the strongest teams over the past several years and had been landing in the middle of the pack.

This year they have come out very strong and are looking good winning their first six games before taking a loss.

The same story applies to the Orillia Terriers. The Terriers also have a solid 7-1 record to start the season.

The Terriers have had a good start in previous years then faded as the season went on. Hopefully they can remain strong this year.

In third place, the usually robust Stayner Siskins have a 6-1 record. Stayner has been a strong contender every year for the past several seasons.

They went to the final division series in 2020, but that series never finished when the season was stopped short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The defending champion Alliston Hornets are in fourth place so far. The Hornets usually have a strong start to the season, but this year are having trouble getting out of the starting gate.

Of seven games played they have won three, and tied one.

The Penetang Kings are currently in the number five spot in the standings with a 3-4-1 record. The Kings are one of those teams that have a good year followed by a mediocre year. You never know how they are going to perform.

Bringing up the three bottom spots in the standings are the Midland Flyers, Caledon Golden Hawks, and the Huntsville Otters.

League action resumes around Ontario this weekend.

