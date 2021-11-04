Co-op corner: student shares exeprience at Shelburne Auto & Cycle

November 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Bradley Thompson

This week Bradley Thompson from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about his experience and how Shelburne Auto & Cycle is contributing to our community.

Shelburne Auto & Cycle is a local mechanic that specializes in all types of cars, trucks and motorcycles. They are family owned and have been operating in the community for over 25 years. The owner Chris Ferris cares about the Shelburne community and has lived in the community all of his life. His team of mechanics all live locally and work hard to keep their customers happy.

In my co-op placement I have been fortunate to learn from some of the best.

I have been able to assist with brake jobs, oil changes, tire changes, and some small engine repair.

Shelburne Auto & Cycle has state of the art tools and machines and I have learned to use.

I am looking forward to learn more as different car issues come into the shop, including clearing codes on vehicles and diagnosing problems that occur.

While being part of the Shelburne Auto & Cycle Team I have learned that there are other careers that are directly related to my placement. There are mobile parts suppliers that come to the shop a few times a week to sell parts and tools. These traveling stores have sales people that are knowledgeable about the parts and tools that they sell.

I have also learned that many shops work together, so if your vehicle needs body work or a new paint job, you can get referred to a neighbouring business that specializes in that type of work. There are also specialized mechanics that come into the shop to fix broken shop equipment.

Some tools are too big to bring into a repair shop so the repair shop comes to you and these mobile mechanics that can fix your tools.

Shelburne Auto & Cycle also gives back to the community. They have donated to local food banks, supported local elementary and secondary schools, support the local breakfast club at Primrose Elementary schools, and support Christmas programs for seniors in the community.

