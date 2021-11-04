Dufferin OPP hosting criminal record check blitz on Saturday

Written By August Bettinelli

Special to the Free Press

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is hosting an event in which Dufferin County residents can get a criminal record check and/or fingerprinting done.

This Saturday (Nov. 6) the OPP will be set up at 390 C-Line, Orangeville from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., to hold the event. Only cash payments are being accepted.

Those interested in a criminal record check must provide a specified letter, stating whether the check is for volunteer or employment purposes and must be written on a letterhead with a signature at the bottom. It won’t be accepted if it only has a checklist and/or email.

The cost of the criminal record check is $41 (exact change), and two pieces of identification must be provided.

Fingerprinting has a $90 fee, and identification is also required.

Some examples of identification commonly used are a drivers’ license, birth certificate, passport, outdoor card, Canadian citizen card, residency card, status card, Ontario photo ID, or firearm acquisition certificate.

Health cards will not be accepted.

For safety reasons, those attending the event are being asked to respect social distancing rules, and wear a face covering when inside the building.

Furthermore, the OPP states that they will do their best to complete services on the spot, but would like to mention that situational circumstances may require a longer time period for processing.

