Catalytic converters stolen in Melancthon

November 4, 2021

Dufferin OPP are currently investigating the theft of three catalytic converters from a business in Melancthon Township.

The theft took place sometime between the hours of October 28, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., and October 29, 2021, at 6:00 a.m., from an excavating business on County Road 17 in Melancthon. The suspect entered the property and cut the catalytic converters off three vehicles.

Dufferin OPP is asking residents in the area of County Road 17 in Melancthon to check their security cameras ! for any suspicious activity. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

