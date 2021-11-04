Junior C season nets some surprises after weekend games

Written By Brian Lockhart

The North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League continues to see some surprises this season after a month on the ice.

After taking a full year off last season, except for a handful of exhibition games, some of the teams have almost completely rebuilt their line-up.

The Orillia Terriers have now moved into first place after winning 7 – 4 over the Schomberg Cougars on Schomberg home ice on Thursday, October 28.

The Cougars had been in first place after winning their first six games.

Orillia knocked Schomberg down two notches with the win.

The Terriers now have a 9-1 record for the season.

The Cougars have dropped to the number three spot and now have a 7-2-1 record so far for the season.

The Stayner Siskins have been consistent this season and are going to challenge for the first place spot.

Stayner has lost only one game so far this year, after nine times on the ice.

They are looking like a very strong team this season and they will get their chance at Orillia when the two teams meet up on November 18, on Stayner home ice.

The Penetang Kings are currently in the number four spot in the division. They have not been consistent this season and so far have won four and lost five. They are one point ahead of the Alliston Hornets because they picked up a single point with an overtime loss.

The defending champion Alliston Hornets are also in the middle of the pack with a 4-4-1 record. The Hornets lost to Stayner on Thursday, then rebounded with a big 8-1 win over Midland on home ice the following night.

The bottom three teams, Midland Flyers, Caledon Golden Hawks, and the Huntsville Otters are all struggling to get some wins behind them this season.

Midland has managed to win two games, with Caledon and Huntsville only coming out on top in one game each this year.

It’s a long way to the end of the season and a lot can happen in Junior C hockey, so with more than 30 games left on the schedule, there’s still a lot of surprises waiting out there.

