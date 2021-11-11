Woman airlifted to hospital following collision in Melanchthon

November 11, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A 26-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision in Melanchthon.

Dufferin OPP officers, Shelburne Fire Department, and paramedics from Dufferin County and Grey County EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision on County Road 2 and 4th Line shortly before noon on Sunday (Nov. 7).

Police said the collision involved two vehicles that collided head-on.

As a result of the collision, a 26-year-old women was airlift by Air Orgne to a trauma centre with life-threating injuries.

Police said the driver and passenger in the second vehicle were both transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate the head-on collision. The road was closed for several hours.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you were a witness to the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

