Woman airlifted to hospital following collision in Melanchthon

November 11, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A 26-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision in Melanchthon. 

Dufferin OPP officers, Shelburne Fire Department, and paramedics from Dufferin County and Grey County EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision on County Road 2 and 4th Line shortly before noon on Sunday (Nov. 7). 

Police said the collision involved two vehicles that collided head-on. 

As a result of the collision, a 26-year-old women was airlift by Air Orgne to a trauma centre with life-threating injuries. 

Police said the driver and passenger in the second vehicle were both transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries. 

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate the head-on collision. The road was closed for several hours. 

Police say the investigation is continuing. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. 

If you were a witness to the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838. 



         

