OPP and Ministry of Labour investigating farm accident in Amaranth

November 11, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating a farm accident, which resulted in a 21-year-old man being airlifted to hospital. 

Police and paramedics from Dufferin County EMS responded to a report of an injured worker at a rural property on 9th Line in Amaranth on Nov. 3. 

Police said the accident involved a worker who was injured on a job site while operating farm equipment. 

The man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted by Air Ornge to a trauma centre. 

The Ministry of Labour was notified of the incident and the Dufferin OPP said an inspector would be attending the scene in a recent press release.

Anyone who may of witnessed the accident or wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reach at 905-951-3838.



         

