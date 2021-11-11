Crime Prevention Week running until Nov. 13

Dufferin OPP are kicking off Ontario’s annual Crime Prevention Week running from Nov. 7 until Nov. 13.

This year’s Crime Prevention Week theme is “Safer Communities, Stronger Ontario”, which promotes the benefits of a holistic community approach to addressing local crime and issues related to safety and well-being.

As part of the prevention week the Dufferin OPP are hosting fraud prevention seminars all week directed to seniors, who are among one of the most vulnerable communities. The seminars will be led by Dufferin OPP’s Sgt. Kett and provide valuable safety tips to help protect yourself from falling victim to online scams.

The Dufferin OPP will also be marking the launch of Project Safe Trade at the Orangeville Detachment on Nov. 12.

The purpose of Project Safe Trade is to create a “community safety zone” at the OPP detachment parking lot to have online property transaction, moving them away from secluded parking lots, personal residences, and other areas.

The designated parking area will be available at all times, with no appointment necessary.

Dufferin OPP shared safety tips for residents during online transactions including:

• Meeting in a busy public space

• Bringing a trusted friend or family member to witness

• Keeping transactions during daylight hours; and

• Not erasing emails, texts, or voicemails between yourself and the buyer/seller.

