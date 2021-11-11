OPP advise parents to check their kids Halloween candy

November 11, 2021

Dufferin OPP would like to remind parents to carefully check their children’s Halloween candy after a report of tampered treats came from an Orangeville resident.

On Nov. 3, 2021, the complainant attended the Orangeville OPP detachment to advise that her daughter located a two-inch sewing needle in a small snack size Aero chocolate bar.

The chocolate bar was obtained on Halloween, in the College Avenue area in Orangeville.

Police are asking parents who had children out trick-or-treating to be extra vigilant about checking the candy that was collected. If there is anything suspicious about the packaging or candy itself, do not consume and report to police.

