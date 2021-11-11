Police news

OPP advise parents to check their kids Halloween candy

November 11, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP would like to remind parents to carefully check their children’s Halloween candy after a report of tampered treats came from an Orangeville resident.

On Nov. 3, 2021, the complainant attended the Orangeville OPP detachment to advise that her daughter located a two-inch sewing needle in a small snack size Aero chocolate bar. 

The chocolate bar was obtained on Halloween, in the College Avenue area in Orangeville.

Police are asking parents who had children out trick-or-treating to be extra vigilant about checking the candy that was collected. If there is anything suspicious about the packaging or candy itself, do not consume and report to police.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin artist designs Canada Post stamp for 100th anniversary of poppy

Written By Sam Odrowski Artistic talent is alive and well in Dufferin County. Canada Post’s new stamp commemorating the 100th anniversary of the poppy becoming ...

Local teacher writes children’s book about her physical disability

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As a teacher with a physical disability, Dorrett Homer has become accustomed to answering an array of ...

Private condominium road to be named ‘Winters Way’

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved a street name for a new condominium from Scone Development. During their ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support