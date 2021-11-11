Senior Muskies take back-to-back losses over the weekend

November 11, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Senior Muskies took back-to-back losses over the weekend after playing one game on the road then returning to home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday (Nov. 6) night.

The road trip to Durham on Friday, Nov. 5, to take on the Thundercats ended with a 6-3 loss for the Shelburne team.

The return to the CDRC on Saturday had the Muskies up against the Minto 81’s.

The 81’s opened the scoring at four minutes into the first period.

It was a tie game when Ryan Hunter scored the first Muskie goal of the night on an assist from Jesse Chidwick.

The 81’s went ahead 2-1 on a powerplay goal late in the first frame.

The game was again tied up when Luke Richardson hit the back of the Minto net just a minute into the second period.

The 81’s scored twice to make it a 4-2 game.

With four seconds left in the period, Andrew Taylor scored for the Muskies to put them back within striking distance.

The third period has the Minto team scoring two more. The Muskies couldn’t respond and had to settle for a 6 -3 loss for the night.

In net, Ryan Mantle took 44 shots on net with 38 saves to his credit.

It was a pretty clean game with only five minor penalties assessed for the night.

Team captain, Chris Greer was back on the ice for his first game of the season. Greer had to sit out the first few games due to an injury he received during

the summer.

The Muskies have two games this coming weekend.

On Friday, Nov. 12, they travel to Shallow Lake to take on the Crushers.

They will be on home ice on Saturday, Nov. 13, to host the Lucknow Lancers.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)