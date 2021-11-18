Shelburne Public Library shares news, new fiction, non-fiction books

November 18, 2021 · 0 Comments
The following article is a newsletter from the Shelburne Public Library
Teen Scene
Don’t forget to register your Teens for our upcoming events. The Gingerbead House decorating competition is an event we look forward to every year, and though it’s going to be virtual for 2021, we can’t wait to see all of your creations! Head over to our Instagram page and click the link in our bio to register!
Upcoming events
– Hot Chocolate Craft- November 23rd
@ 4pm
– Natural Bookmarks- November 30th
@ 4pm
– DIY Snowglobe- December 7th @ 4pm
– Gingerbread House Photos Due- December 14th
– Cinnamon Ornaments- December 21st
@ 4pm
Children`s Programming
The Children’s Department has expanded their collection with brand-new picture books, chapter books, graphic novels, and more.
Looking to expand your child’s independent reading? The Staff in the Children’s department can help you discover new reading materials. We have something for everyone in all reading levels, as well as an ever-expanding Children’s French collection.
We continue to have a wonderful response to our Take-Home Story Time Kits. This program supplies you with all the craft supplies you will need to participate in our weekly Story Time program. A YouTube video is released every Friday at 10:30am, in which your children will be read a story, and will be taught how to create a craft related to that story. The sign up for this program is released at the end of each month, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.
As always, we are posting weekly LEGO challenges on our Social accounts. A fun, family activity would be to create a competition within your own family using these challenges. Who will be the best builder this week? We would love to see pictures of your creations
Questions about programming, pictures of LEGO challenges, and craft creations can all be sent to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.
New Books
You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.
The Giller prize winner, What Strange Paradise by Omar El Akkad was announced last night and we have the book here for you to place on HOLD! Kim Thuy has a new book, Em. Do you remember meeting Kim when she was a keynote at our Authors in the Hills of Mulmur event? Place her latest book on hold today!
Fiction
The secret of snow by Viola Shipman
I have something to tell you by Susan Lewis
All for you by Louise Jensen
An Irish country Yuletide by Patrick Taylor
Freckles by Cecelia Ahern
The stranger in the lifeboat by Mitch Albom
Five Decembers by James Kestrel
Murder at Mallowan Hall by Colleen Cambridge
Better off dead by Lee Child and Andrew Child
The last goodnight by Kat Martin
Non-Fiction
The weight of sand by Edith Blais
Year of the Rocket by Paul Woods
Beautiful country by Qian Julie Wang
Imagine it! by Laurie David
Where beauty survived by George Elliott Clarke
The whisper on the night wind by Adam Shoalts
Beat Bobby Flay by Bobby Flay
Defending beef by Nicolette Hahn Niman
Murder, madness and mayhem by Mike Browne
Frequently asked questions about the Universe by Jorge Cham
Talking to Canadians by Rick Mercer
Wildcat by John Boessenecker
Speaking of race by Celeste Headlee
This must be the place by Rachael Ray
