Impaired driver charged following two vehicle collision

November 18, 2021 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP have charged the driver of a pickup truck for impaired operation following a motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck versus a tractor.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at approximately 5:42 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Amaranth-East Luther Townline in Grand Valley. While investigating the collision, officers were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Gerald RIDDLE, 66-year-old, from Grand Valley, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol

and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Class G1 licence hold – unaccompanied by qualified driver

• Having car or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

• Careless driving

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2022, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days. The charges have not been proven in court.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Adding, that people should use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.

