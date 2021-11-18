Impaired drivers apprehended in Dufferin

November 18, 2021 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have been working to keep the roads safe in Dufferin County. Officers laid multiple charges.

On November 8, 2021, at approximately 4:20 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting enforcement in the area of Highway 9 in the Town of Mono when she stopped a vehicle for traveling 111 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

As a result, Fabio MAGNONE, 33-year-old, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Stunt Driving

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2021, to answer to the charge. Their driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 30 days and their vehicle impounded for a period of 14 days. These charges have not been proven in court.

On November 6, 2021, at approximately 2:16 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting patrol in the area of Town Line in Orangeville. The officer conducted a routine traffic stop and was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Dylan BERRY, 29-year-old, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation with impaired – concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2021, to answer to the charge. Their driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days and their vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days. These charges have not been proven in court.

On November 6, 2021, at approximately 7:35 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer responded to a traffic complaint for a possible impaired driver, called in by a concerned citizen. The officer located the vehicle on 10 Sideroad in Mulmur Township. The officer conducted a traffic stop and was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Hugo GONCALVES DA SILVA SOUSA, 37-year-old, from Essa has been charged with:

• Operation with impaired – concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2021, to answer to the charge. Their driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days and their vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days. These charges have not been proven in court.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.

Readers Comments (0)