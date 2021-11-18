Muskies deliver solid win over Lucknow last Friday

November 18, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Senior Muskies split the weekend with a loss on the road and a win on home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

A trip to Shallow Lake on Friday night to take on the Crushers resulted in a loss even though the Muskies played well.

Despite outshooting the Crushers 45-24 for the night, the Muskies just couldn’t find the back of the net, up against a hot Shallow Lake goalie.

The game was tied 2-2 with time running out when the Crushers scored with 22 seconds left on the clock to take the win.

The return to home ice in Shelburne on Saturday, November 13, had the Muskies up against the Lucknow Lancers.

Both teams arrived on the ice with identical 2-5 records.

The Muskies came roaring out onto the ice in the first period scoring four goals to take a commanding lead of the game.

Chris Greer opened the scoring for the night. The second goal came from Kyle Hunter who picked off the top corner of the net.

Justin Graham made it a 3-0 game with just over eight minutes left on the clock.

Blake Lovell capped the first period with a goal in the final minute.

The Muskies were up 5-0 in the second frame when Josh Sguigna scored a short-handed goal.

The Lancers got on the scoreboard late in the second period to make it a 5-1 game with one period left to go.

Both teams got single goals in the third period with Shelburne’s Blake Lovell picking up his second of the night, to give the Muskies a 7-3 win.

Muskies goalie, Malcolm Young got the win for the night.

It was a clean game with both teams picking up five minor penalties for the night.

The Muskies will be back on home ice at the CDRC this Saturday, November 20, when they will host the Shallow Lake Crushers.

The puck drop is slated for 8:00 p.m.

The Muskies will have a second weekend game on Sunday when they travel to Tavistock to take on the Royals in an afternoon game.

