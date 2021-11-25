Shelburne 164 Air Cadet Squadron hosting Christmas vendor market

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shelburne 164 Air Cadet Squadron is hosting a one-day Christmas themed vendor sale at the Shelburne Legion, this Saturday (Nov. 27).

Tracy Walker, organizer of the event and chairperson for the 164 Squadron Sponsoring Committee (SSC) said the holiday market was created as a way to raise funds for air cadet activities not covered by the Department of Defense.

Annually, cadets from the 164 Squadron take part in a ‘tagging’ fundraiser, with the sales from that typically going towards additional cadet activities such as trips and events. With the ongoing pandemic, the group has had to stop the traditional fundraiser.

“We were looking at different fundraising ideas, and I like the idea of doing things with the community. I suggested we try running a vendor sale with whatever the vendors pay for a table as what we would earn,” explained Walker.

While the event was organized as a way to help the Shelburne cadets, Walker also noted their desire to help the community.

“We teach the kids about leadership, community, and giving back to people. The community has helped us through the years and we wanted to have them benefit from our fundraiser,” said Walker.

“Shelburne is a huge family, we stick together.”

Through vendor fees, the Shelburne 164 Air Cadet Squadron were able to raise a total of $1,180 to go towards an upcoming Christmas party as well as a future trip.

“The kids have had such a hard time, but they’ve stuck with the program and they need something to look forward to,” said Walker.

The Christmas market of local small businesses will consist of a total of 25 vendors on Saturday with products ranging from clothing, jewelry, and bath bombs to jams, jellies, and artwork.

“There’s a huge variety of everything that’s going to be there,” said Walker.

The 164 Christmas Vendor Sale is scheduled take place in the Warrior Hall at the Shelburne Legion this Saturday (Nov. 27), and will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

