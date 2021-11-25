Orangeville SPCA kicks off holiday adoption campaign

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre has kicked off their holiday adoption campaign – ‘iAdopt for the Holidays’.

An annual holiday initiative, ‘iAdopt for the Holidays’ takes place at Ontario SPCA and Humane Society animal centres across the province, and looks to give as many animals as possible the gift of a loving forever home.

“When you give an animal a home, you’re not only changing that animal’s life, you’re also brining joy and love into your life,” said Dawn Lyons, manager at Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

“iAdopt for the Holiday is all about making lifetime matches.”

With many people enjoying time off over the holidays and families home together, the SPCA said the holiday season is the perfect time to welcome an animal and help them settle into their new home.

According to the SPCA, last year 500 animals in Ontario found their forever homes during the iAdopt for the Holidays campaign. At the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre, Lyons said they saw a total of 90 animals adopted through the 2020 initiative.

“There is nothing quite like the feeling of watching an animal go home with a loving family,” said Lyons. “You feel good knowing you helped them get their second chance.”

At the time of print, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has seen 107 adoptions of animals for the 2021 campaign.

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre currently has a number of animals awaiting their forever home, including three-year old Scottish fold, Marvin.

“Marvin needs a special home and has been waiting patiently for the perfect family to come along since arriving in September,” explain Lyons. “Marvin needs a quiet, low-stress household and would do best as the only pet.”

Ontario SPCA animal centres are also awaiting the arrival of a group of dogs, who are coming from shelters in the United States nearing capacity, and don’t have the space to help any more animals that show up on their doorstep. The dogs will be involved in the iAdopt for the Holidays campaign in the hopes of finding their loving forever homes.

Adopted animals through the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, microchipped and are given up to date vaccinations. Adopters will receive a Get Pet Ready Guide, which includes tips and tricks on how to care for their families new furry family members.

Animal lovers who are not able to adopt during the festive season can still give help to animals in need and are encouraged to help vulnerable animals by shopping at the Ontario SPCA’s Paws & Give online store.

As part of the campaign those who have already adopted an animal can enter Ontario’s Cutest Adopted Animal Photo Contest for a chance to win weekly prizes and a $500 PetSmart gift card grand prize.

For more information on iAdopt for the Holiday, go to www.iadopt.ca. The adoption campaign will run until Dec. 31.

