Three impaired drivers in Dufferin County charged over the weekend

November 25, 2021

Dufferin OPP laid a number of charges over the weekend, when patrolling the county’s roads.

On Sunday (Nov. 21) at approximately 11:15 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer responded to the report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Mono. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation. There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

Manuel DEMELO, 59-year-old, from Amaranth has been charged with:

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2021, to answer to the charge. Their driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days and their vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.

On November 18, 2021, at approximately 1:28 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting enforcement in the area of Main Street in Shelburne. The officer conducted a traffic stop and was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Christopher SABEAN, 45-year-old, from Clearview has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol

and drugs

• Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2021, to answer to the charge. Their driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days and their vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.

On November 18, 2021, at approximately 9:22 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting speed enforcement in the area County Road 11 in Amaranth. The officer stopped a vehicle that was traveling 96 km/hr in a 40 km/hr zone.

As a result, Moses THOMPSON, 52-year-old, from Amaranth has been charged with:

• Stunt Driving

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2021, to answer to the charge. Their driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 30 days and their vehicle impounded for a period of 14 days. None of these charges have been proven in court.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.

