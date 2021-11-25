Dufferin OPP seize large quantity of cocaine, other drugs

November 25, 2021 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP seized a large quantity of cocaine and charged four individuals with multiple related charges as a result of two search warrants that were executed in Orangeville and East Garafraxa.

Last Thursday (Nov. 18), members of the Dufferin Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the Caledon (CSCU) and Central Region Canine services executed a search warrant at a property in Orangeville and East Garafraxa.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

• Cocaine – 400 grams

• Psilocybin

• Fentanyl

• Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)

• Cash – $10,000 Canadian currency

• Cellular phones

• OxyContin Pills

In addition to the seizure, four parties were charged with the following:

Michael STAPLETON, 23-year-old, from East Garafraxa has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Traffic in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – other drugs

• Unauthorized Possession of weapon

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Derek DIBATTISTA, 53-year-old, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Kyla WINCHESTER, 19-year-old, from East Garafraxa has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – other drugs

• Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of weapon

• Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5000

Dana PIRIE, 36-year-old, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

The four accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2022, to answer to the charges. None of these charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at:

https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Readers Comments (0)