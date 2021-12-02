Shelburne Public Libary shares new books, upcoming events

The following is a newsletter from the Shelburne Public Library.

We are starting up our Community Readers program again and will be featuring Dr. Magder with a Hanukkah story. Watch for this on our YouTube channel on December 6th at 7 p.m.

Also on the YouTube channel, you can check out the library’s interview with Deputy Mayor, Steve Anderson as he discusses his book, Driven to Succeed with CEO, Rose Dotten.

Teen Scene

Our December Take & Make kits have been picked up, and we are eagerly awaiting photos of our participants’ creations! Don’t forget to tag us in photos of your gingerbread bird houses (@ShelburneONLibrary) on Instagram or emailing your submissions to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca by December 14th @ 5pm!

We also have some new and exciting plans for you in 2022, check them out below!

Upcoming Events

DIY Snowglobe- December 7th @ 4pm

Gingerbread House Photos Due- December 14th

Cinnamon Ornaments- December 21st

@ 4pm

Children`s Programming

‘Tis the season for warm and cozy books! The Children’s Department has officially brought out our entire holiday collection. Stock up on your festive reads now, and look forward to many evenings snuggled up with a good book.

Do you have children between the ages of 10-13 at home? This month,the registration for our new Tween & Teen program “Shelved” will open. This completely new program will have a featured novel with weekly activities based on themes occurring in the story, and video instructions to accompany each activity on YouTube. Each participant will have a copy of this novel to take home and read at their leisure. Everyone will be provided with a customized bookmark each week that includes thought-provoking questions and an opportunity to express themselves creatively (with doodles!) What better way to start off the New Year than with a new program!

Oh what fun it is to BUILD a one horse open sleigh! As always, we are posting weekly LEGO challenges on our Facebook and Instagram accounts. Who will be the best builder this week – who knows?

Questions about programming, pictures of LEGO challenges and craft creations can all be sent to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

New Books

You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.

Fiction

The Christmas bookshop by Jenny Colgan

Sleigh bells ring by RaeAnne Thayne

The bloodless boy by Robert J. Lloyd

The Attic on Queen Street by Karen White

The French gift by Kirsty Manning

Blue skin gods by SJ Sindu

The family by Naomi Krupitsky

Go tell the bees that I am gone by Diana Gabaldon

Flying angels by Danielle Steel

Non fiction

The age of AI and our human future by Henry A. Kissinger

The end of craving by Mark Schatzker

Leonard Cohen: untold stories, volume 2 by Michael Posner

Bourdain by Laurie Woolever

Immune by Philipp Dettmer

Strong and lean by Mark Lauren

The diabetes code cookbook by Dr. Jason Fung

Intuitive fasting by Dr. Will Cole

