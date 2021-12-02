Impaired driver stopped in Dufferin during morning hours

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver for impaired operation following a traffic complaint called in by a concerned citizen before noon.

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at approximately 11:51 a.m., a concerned citizen contacted police to report a possible impaired driver on Centennial Road in the Town of Orangeville. Officers located the vehicle, commenced a traffic stop and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Kyra CASHA, 21-year-old, from Caledon, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in February 2022, to answer to the charge. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days. These charges have not been prove in court.

Thank you to the concerned citizen who called police. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

Citizens often ask, why police conduct R.I.D.E. programs during daytime hours. Officers make impaired operation arrests at all hours of the day, seven days a week.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

