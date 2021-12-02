Current & Past Articles » Police news

Impaired driver stopped in Dufferin during morning hours

December 2, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver for impaired operation following a traffic complaint called in by a concerned citizen before noon.

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at approximately 11:51 a.m., a concerned citizen contacted police to report a possible impaired driver on Centennial Road in the Town of Orangeville. Officers located the vehicle, commenced a traffic stop and were led into an impaired driving investigation.  

As a result, Kyra CASHA, 21-year-old, from Caledon, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in February 2022, to answer to the charge. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days. These charges have not been prove in court.

Thank you to the concerned citizen who called police. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

Citizens often ask, why police conduct R.I.D.E. programs during daytime hours. Officers make impaired operation arrests at all hours of the day, seven days a week.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Animal sanctuary holding holiday market this Sunday

Written By Sam Odrowski The Glo Farm Sanctuary is holding a Holiday Market this Sunday (Dec. 5), featuring a variety of seasonal gifts. The farm, ...

Town reveals plaque honouring No. 2 Construction Battalion

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne has unveiled a memorial plaque in honour of Canada’s only black military unit.  ...

Eight per cent tax rate increase suggested by staff

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Town Council has taken the first step in the budget process for 2022.  During a special ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support