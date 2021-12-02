Driver flees from collision on foot that took place just outside of Orangeville

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment are investigating a multi vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 10, just southeast

of Orangeville.

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at approximately 5:15 p.m., officers responded to Highway 10 south of County Road 109 for the report of a head-on multi-vehicle collision.

Upon arriving officers were advised that the driver of one of the involved vehicles had fled the scene on foot.

Highway 10 between Highpoint Side Road and County Road 109 was closed for several hours for the collision investigation and search for the fleeing driver. Members of the OPP Canine and Central Region Emergency Response Units attended the scene to assist with the search.

There were no injuries to those involved in the collision who remained at scene.

Caledon OPP is requesting the publics’ assistance in identifying the driver who fled the scene on foot, following

the collision.

The driver fled from a 2016 Silver 4-door BMW. The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dash-camera footage, or has information about who was driving the BMW is being asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment – (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

