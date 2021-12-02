Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP officers raise nearly $3,500 last month from Movember

December 2, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participated in the annual Movember fundraising campaign. 

The Dufferin team raised $3,490 in support of men’s health and suicide prevention.

Dufferin OPP officers entered into a competition with other Central Region detachments to support of the Movember fundraising event. During the month of November members grew some very interesting moustaches to demonstrate their support for men’s health. Generous donations from our Dufferin County community raised $3,490 toward this important cause.  

This charity is changing the face of Men’s Health by taking on the topics of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, Prostate Cancer and Testicular Cancer. We thank everyone who supported and donated to Team Dufferin.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities,” said the Dufferin OPP in a press release.

“Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.”



         

