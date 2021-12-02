Muskies upset Seaforth with hard work in Saturday home game

December 2, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Muskies started off the weekend with a loss on the road, but rebounded the following night with a win on home ice.

The squad travelled to Saugeen Shores Winterhawks home ice in Port Elgin on Friday, Nov. 26, but came up short and had to settle for an 8-1 loss.

Returning to home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex the following night (Nov. 27) they turned the weekend around when they handed the first place Seaforth Centenaires their second loss of the season.

The Centenaires opened the scoring in Saturday’s game on a two-man advantage midway through the first period.

Another Seaforth goal made it a 2-0 game early in the second frame.

The Muskies stormed back in the second to tie it up, then scored two more to take the lead – all in under a minute and a-half.

Justine Graham scored a beautiful wrap around goal when he caught the Seaforth goalie out of position to put the Muskies on the scoreboard.

Just 47 seconds later, Jamie Bennett hit the back of the net with a shot from the point.

Chris Greer got the go-ahead goal on a power play to make it a 3-2 Shelburne advantage.

It was again a tie game when the Centenaires scored with just under two minutes remaining in the period.

The Muskies went ahead when Nick Glassford took the pass from Justin Graham on two-on-one and fired the puck to the top corner of the net to give Shelburne the lead with nine minutes remaining on the clock.

The Muskies held on for the rest of the game and left the ice with a 4-3 win for the night.

The Muskies were outshot 38-28 for the night.

Shelburne was accessed eight minor penalties for the night, while Seaforth picked up four minors for the game.

The Muskies will be in Milverton this coming Sunday, Dec. 5.

They return to home ice at the CDRC on Saturday, Dec. 11, when they will host the Creemore Coyotes.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

