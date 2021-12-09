Upper Grand District School Board starting kindergarten registration on Jan. 4

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Parents looking to register their children for kindergarten next school year will need to start the enrollment process next month.

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has announced they will begin registration for new junior kindergarten (JK) and senior kindergarten (SK) students for the September 2022 school years on Jan. 4 and will run until Jan. 21.

The local school board has provided a step-by-step guide for parents as they introduce a “hybrid” registration process.

1. Pre-register online at www.ugdsb/Kindergarten between Jan. 4 and 21.

2. Once you have registered, make sure that you have received a confirmation email to your inbox (check your spam folder if you do not receive it in your main inbox folder).

3. Make an appointment with your school to provide the required documents (this appointment can be either in-person or online).

4. If applying for French Immersion, you must complete the application process, including submission of all required documents by 4 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2022.

“The online pre-registration process allows families to fill out the pre-registration form when it’s convenient for them,” wrote the school board in a press release. “If parents and guardians require assistance pre-registering online or do not have access to technology, they are asked to contact their child’s home school.”

Families looking to enroll their child in French Immersion at the junior kindergarten level need to be aware of the enrolment cap at all UGDSB schools that offer the program. Parents and guardians wishing to apply for junior kindergarten French Immersion must complete their pre-registration and a French Immersion application by Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. to be considered ‘on time’.

More information on the junior kindergarten French Immersion application and the selection process can be found at www.ugdsb.ca/jkfi.

English Track families have been asked by the school board to complete their registration during the same time window.

The school board said all registration for the 2022-2023 school years is currently for in-person learning.

For families whose first language is not English, the UGDSB website is available to be translated into a preferred language by pressing the ‘select language’ button on the top right-hand side of the website. There are over 90 languages to choose from.

For more information about kindergarten registration visit the UGDSB website

– ugdsb.ca.

