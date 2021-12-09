General News

Family Transition Place recieves $10,000 cheque

Family Transition Place (FTP) was the major beneficiary of this year’s Taste of Autumn event, organized and hosted by the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands (RCOH). 

FTP recently received a very generous donation of $10,000, sourced from the Taste of Autumn event, to be used to support FTP’s Youth Education programs. 

FTP’s Youth Education program strives to teach youth the importance of healthy, respectful relationships that are free of violence in interactive and engaging ways. 

FTP relies largely on fundraised dollars to offer these programs, but amongst many other challenges, the last 18 + months have created barriers for fundraising initiatives. 

FTP’s youth educators have had to move to a virtual format to accommodate ongoing COVID-19 protocols, which has been challenging, but has also provided them with new and exciting opportunities. 

FTP said it is so grateful to have the ongoing support of our community and from groups like RCOH. Generous donations like this are needed to help FTP continue providing Youth Education programms, which help in the organization’s work to end violence against women.



         

