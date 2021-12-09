Multiple charges laid following R.I.D.E check in Melancthon

December 9, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver for impaired operation and several other driving related charges while conducting R.I.D.E in Melancthon Township.

On Saturday (Dec. 4) at approximately 1:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) in Melancthon. The officers stopped a vehicle and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Richard SCOTT, 50-year-old, from Grey Highlands, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Driving while under suspension – while suspended under HTA sec 41/42

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

• Use plate not authorized for vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in February 2022, to answer to the charge. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

Thank you to the concerned citizen who called police. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

Citizens often ask, why police conduct R.I.D.E. programs during daytime hours. Officers make impaired operation arrests at all hours of the day, seven days a week.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

