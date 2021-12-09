Dufferin OPP searching for suspect of vehicle theft

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in relation to a theft of vehicle from a parking lot in the Town of Orangeville.

Last Thursday (Dec. 2) at approximately 7:04 p.m., Dufferin OPP attended a business parking lot on Broadway in Orangeville for the report of a stolen vehicle. The complainant advised that he parked his vehicle in the parking lot while he attended a store. When he returned a few minutes later the vehicle was gone.

The vehicle is described as a 2007 Ford Edge, white in colour.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Dufferin OPP is asking business owners in area of 489 Broadway in Orangeville to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity or a vehicle matching the above description. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca

