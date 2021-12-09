Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP searching for suspect of vehicle theft

December 9, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in relation to a theft of vehicle from a parking lot in the Town of Orangeville. 

Last Thursday (Dec. 2) at approximately 7:04 p.m., Dufferin OPP attended a business parking lot on Broadway in Orangeville for the report of a stolen vehicle. The complainant advised that he parked his vehicle in the parking lot while he attended a store. When he returned a few minutes later the vehicle was gone. 

The vehicle is described as a 2007 Ford Edge, white in colour.

There is no suspect description at this time. 

Dufferin OPP is asking business owners in area of 489 Broadway in Orangeville to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity or a vehicle matching the above description. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122. 

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Santa Claus makes trip to Shelburne for yearly parade

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne families braved the cold temperatures on Saturday evening, lining the streets to catch a glimpse of ...

Family Transition Place honours victims of Montreal Massacre

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Representatives of Family Transition Place (FTP) joined with members of the local community on Monday (Dec. 6) ...

Headwaters declares Code Grey ‘All Clear’ following security breach

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre declared its Code Grey (Loss of Essential Services) “All Clear” yesterday (Wednesday), with ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support