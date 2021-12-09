PJHL delivers a couple of upsets over the weekend

Written By Brian Lockhart

Anything can happen in Junior C hockey, and it did over the weekend with a couple of surprising upsets in the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

The first place Stayner Siskins were handed their third loss of the season when they went to take on the Alliston Hornets on Alliston home ice on Sunday, December 5.

The Hornets came to the ice as a fourth-place team with an 11-6 record.

The Siskins took an early lead in the game and were leading 3-2 going into the third period.

That’s when the real action started.

The Hornets tied it up then went ahead by one. Then Stayner tied it up and went ahead by one.

Both teams again tied the game with a goal each.

Alliston scored with less than five minutes remaining to make it a 6-6 game.

The Hornets got the upset win when Duncan Grube scored with six seconds left on the clock to give the Alliston team a 7-6 win.

The other upset happened when the fifth place Penetang Kings took the highway up to Orillia to take on the second place Terriers.

The Terriers had lost only three games this season.

Penetang managed to get a one goal lead in the first period of that game.

They went ahead 3-1 in the second, before Orillia scored to make it a 3-2 game with one period left to go.

Both teams scored a single in the third period with Penetang leaving the ice with a 4-3 win.

After the weekend, the Stayner Siskins remain in first place in the division with a 14-3 record and 28 points.

They are followed by Orillia with 27 points, and the Schomberg Cougars who also have 27 points.

The Alliston Hornets are close behind with 25 points and have been getting stronger as the season goes on.

