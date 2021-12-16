Co-op Corner: Student shares exprience at F. Wilson Electrical

December 16, 2021

Written By Colton McComb

This week Colton McComb from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about his experience and how F. Wilson Electric is contributing to our community.

F. Wilson Electric is one of the locally known electricians that do amazing work and have been known locally for over 32 years. They do quality work and specialize in industrial, commercial and residential projects. This company is run by 4 people, Danail the office manager, Frank the master electrician, Shayne Frank’s son and the apprentice Conner.

F. Wilson Electric was a good choice to do a co-op placement because everyone gets along and has fun throughout the day and I have been learning a lot about the electrical trade.

My tasks are cleaning up after finishing a job and helping throughout the job like running wire and connecting receptacles.

I have had the opportunity to work at many area Arenas working on the electrical systems that run the refrigeration systems for ice making.

I’ve used many small power tools such as drills and wire strippers, and have had many safety talks before starting.

Some other trades I have encountered while working are plumbers, heavy machine operators, electrical safety inspectors and refrigeration workers.

F. Wilson Electric has donated tools, time, and parts to build playgrounds around Grand Valley along with making time to help out the Grand Valley

Hockey Arena.

