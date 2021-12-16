Theatre Orangeville lands $43,400 grant funding over 12 months

Earlier this fall, Theatre Orangeville secured a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation totalling $43,400 over 12 months through the Government of Ontario’s Community Building Fund.

The funds, which will be delivered by Ontario Trillium Foundation, will assist Theatre Orangeville with staffing costs and modernizing equipment, as well as streamlining internal digital services.

“This investment through the Government of Ontario’s Community Building Fund- Operation Stream, that is delivered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation enhances the local theatre experience,” said Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones. “The Community Building Fund – Operating Stream of $43,400 has been used to help Theatre Orangeville make upgrades to ticket purchasing and transforming both the virtual and live performances.”

As a result of the grant, the local theatre is set to provide a better audience experience through optimized digital opportunities, while remaining fully adaptable to any changes in public health restrictions.

“This investment will have a long-term impact on our theatre and the community and will continue to serve the community beyond the pandemic. We are so grateful for OTF’s support because it allows us to continue to improve and modernize our patron experience, allowing an option for zero-contact,” said David Nairn, Artistic Director.

Theatre Orangeville is a not-for-profit professional theatre company that lets its artistic vision guide every aspect of what it does: to enrich the community with a high quality, professional theatre experience, that showcases the development of new Canadian works; to provide youth with unique opportunities to transform their lives through the performing arts; to provide vibrant, engaging and creative opportunities that grow the cultural experience through community partnerships; and nurture diversity, promote acceptance and celebrate all abilities.

