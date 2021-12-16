Impaired driver nabbed following complaint made by concerned resident

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver for impaired operation following a traffic complaint called in by a concerned citizen an hour after midnight.

On Sunday, December 12, 2021, at approximately 1:02 a.m., a concerned citizen contacted police to report a possible impaired driver leaving a restaurant establishment parking lot on Centennial Road in the Town of Orangeville. Officers located the vehicle, commenced a traffic stop and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, a 24-year-old, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in February 2022, to answer to the charge. These charges have not been proven in court. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

Thank you to the concerned citizen who called police. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

