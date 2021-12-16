Muskies win on the road but take home game loss

December 16, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Senior Muskies split the weekend after winning on the road but taking a loss on home ice the following night.

On Friday (Dec. 10) the Muskies travelled to Clinton to take on the Radars. They left the ice with a solid 5-3 win to start the weekend.

The return to home ice the following night, however, did not see the momentum continue when the team hosted the Creemore Coyotes at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The Muskies couldn’t capitalize on the chances on the ice while the Coyotes took full advantage of every opportunity.

The Creemore team was leading 1-0 after the first period.

They extended the lead to 4-0 in the second period.

The Muskies got on the scoreboard when Justin Graham took the feed from Luke Richardson on a powerplay and banged one in to make it a 4-1 game.

In the final frame, the Muskies couldn’t score but allowed one in.

The final was a 5-1 win for the Coyotes.

The Muskies out-shot the Coyotes 40-26 for the night, but they just couldn’t get past a hot Creemore goalie.

After the weekend the Shelburne team has a 7-8 record so far for the season.

Across the league, the Ripley Wolves are hanging on to first place with a 10-1 record and 21 points.

Close behind, the Seaforth Centenaires are one point back and have a 10-3 record.

They are followed by the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks in third, and the Durham Thundercats in fourth place.

Tavistock is in fifth place followed by Clinton.

The Muskies are in the number eight spot in the standings.

The Muskies have two games coming up for this weekend.

They have a rare Friday night home game on December 17, when they will host the Durham Thundercats. Game time is 8:30 p.m.

The following night, Saturday, December 18, they will travel to Ripley to take on the Wolves.

That game is slated for 7:00 p.m.

