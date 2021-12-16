CDDHS senior girls basketball team capture District 4 title

Current & Past Articles » Sports

The Centre Dufferin District High School senior girls basketball team have captured the District 4 championship with a win on home court on Monday, December 13.

The team had an outstanding season going undefeated in the regular season schedule before heading into the playoffs.

Over the regular season the team scored 186 over five games while allowing only 66 points against.

This placed them at the top of the District 4 standings.

The playoff games all took place in the gym at Centre Dufferin on December 13.

In the semi-final, Centre Dufferin was up against the fourth seed Wellington Heights Secondary School.

That game ended with a 38-28 win
for CDDHS.

The other semi-final pitted Westside Secondary School in Orangeville against Erin District High School.

Westside won that game 34-19 to earn the right to advance to the final.

The final game got underway at 2:30 p.m. with Centre Dufferin and Westside battling for the District title.

The Centre Dufferin team played a strong game and left the court with a 40-20 win to claim the championship.

The last time the Centre Dufferin senior team won the District title was back
in 2010.



         

