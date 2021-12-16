Shelburne Public Library shares weekly news, new books

December 16, 2021 · 0 Comments

The following is a weekly newsletter from the Shelburne Public Library

Teen Scene

We know you’re looking forward to a much-deserved break over the holidays, and we could help make it more enjoyable by putting together a bag of books just for you! Whether you’re into fantasy, Manga, or a good rom-com, we’ve got you covered. Send an email to frontdesk@shelburnelibrary.ca, or drop by during our open hours and ask for some recommendations!

Upcoming events:

Cinnamon Ornaments – December 21st @ 4pm

Children`s Programming

‘Tis the season for warm and cozy books! Stock up on your festive reads now, and look forward to many evenings snuggled up with a good book.

Do you have Tweens and Teens at home? This month, the registration for our new Tween & Teen program “Booking It” will open. This completely new program will have a featured novel with weekly activities based on themes occurring in the story, and video instructions to accompany each activity on YouTube. Each participant will have a copy of this novel to take home and read at their leisure. Everyone will be provided with a customized bookmark each week that includes thought-provoking questions and an opportunity to express themselves creatively (with doodles!) What better way to start off the New Year than with a new program!

Oh what fun it is to BUILD a one horse open sleigh! As always, we are posting weekly LEGO challenges on our Facebook and Instagram accounts. Who will be the best builder this week – who knows?

Questions about programming, pictures of LEGO challenges and craft creations can all be sent to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

New Books:

You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.

Fiction

A Christmas legacy by Anne Perry

Date with deceit by Julia Chapman

Under the whispering door by T.J. Klune

The hidden by Melanie Golding

The every by Dave Eggers

The Christmas promise by Richard

Paul Evans

The Devil’s sea by Dirk Cussler

Termination shock by Neal Stephenson

Tom Clancy: Chain of command by

Marc Cameron

Non fiction

The family immunity cookbook by Toby Amidor

The future of capitalism – The Munk Debates

The rule of 30 by Frederick Vettese

Dogs on the trail by Blair Braverman

Vegan at times by Jessica Seinfeld

Field notes for food adventure by Brad Leone

Rez rules by Chief Clarence Louie

