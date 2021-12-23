Current & Past Articles » General News

Ontario accelerates COVID-19 booster shot rollout

December 23, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Ontario government has accelerated the roll out of COVID-19 booster doses expanding eligibility to anyone 18 years-old and older as the number of cases in the province surges. 

The province announced on Dec. 15 that as of Monday (Dec. 20), eligible individuals can schedule their booster appointment through the Ontario booking portal, by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies, and primary care settings. 

“Everyone has a role to play in the next phase of our provincial COVID response. It’s all hands on deck and it starts with booster shots,” said Premier Doug Ford during the press conference on Dec. 15. 

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore previously announced individuals 18 years-old and older would be eligible for a booster shot as of Jan. 4. 

The province also announced the shortening of the interval time between the second dose and booster shot from six months down to three months. 

“I need you to book your booster as soon as you’re able to because we know without a shadow of a doubt that these vaccines work and boosters are the best way to prevent the worst,” said Ford.  

With the shortening of the interval time, individuals who were eligible prior to the expansion and have already booked their booster shot appointment at the six month interval can contact the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre to re-book for an earlier date or change the appointment through the Ontario booking portal. 

Pharmacies in Dufferin County where appointments for booster shots can be booked include: 

• Grand Valley Drug Store (Grand Valley)
 – Moderna 

• Broadway Pharmacy (Orangeville)
– Moderna 

• Fifth Avenue Pharmacy (Orangeville)
– Moderna 

• Jeffers Pharmacy Limited (Orangeville)
– Pfizer

• Orangeville Pharmacy (Orangeville)
– Moderna 

• Rexall (Orangeville)
– Moderna and Paediatric Pfizer

• Rolling Hills Pharmacy (Orangeville)
– Moderna

• 489 Broadway Shoppers Drug Mart 
(Orangeville ) – Pfizer and Paediatric Pfizer 

• 150 Broadway Shoppers Drug Mart
(Orangeville) – Moderna and Paediatric Pfizer

• 25 Broadway Shoppers Drug Mart
(Orangeville) – Pfizer and Paediatric Pfizer 

• Sobeys Pharmacy (Orangeville)
– Moderna and Paediatric Pfizer

• Wal-Mart Pharmacy (Orangeville)
– Moderna and Paediatric Pfizer

• Zehrs Markets (Orangeville)
– Pfizer 

• Caravaggio IDA Drugs (Shelburne)
– Pfizer

• No Frills (Shelburne) – Pfizer

• Shelburne Town Pharmacy (Shelburne)
– Moderna 



         

Categories

