Current & Past Articles » General News

New COVID restrictions in effect

December 23, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Ontario government has introduced new restrictions on capacity limits and gathering sizes in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. 

Premier Doug Ford announced the new measures during a press conference last Friday (Dec. 17), which became effective as of Dec. 19. The new measures reduces social gathering limits for indoors from 25 people to 10 and outdoor gatherings reduced from 100 people to 25. 

“We need to meet this variant head on. We need to do everything we can to push it back,” said Ford on the Dec. 17 press conference. 

“It’s clear Omicron will not take a holiday,” said Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore, adding that the measures will allow time for the vaccination of booster doses. 

With the new restrictions, capacity limits have been reduced to 50 per cent for a number of businesses including: 

• Restaurants, bars, strip clubs and other food and drink establishments 

• Personal care services 

• Gyms and personal physical fitness trainers 

• Retailers
(including grocery stores and pharmacies)

• Malls 

• Indoor recreational amenities

• Indoor clubhouse at outdoor recreational amenities 

• Tour and guide services 

• Photography studios and services; and

• Marina and boating clubs

Restaurants and bars now have a seating limit of 10 people at a table and are required to close by 11 p.m., with the exception of takeout and delivery which are permitted to run past 11. The sale of alcohol has also been restricted after 10 p.m.

Food and drink services are prohibited at sporting events, concert venues, theatres, cinemas, casinos, bingo halls, and other gaming venues. 

Dancing is not allowed except for workers or performers. 

The restrictions do not apply to areas of business or place being used for a wedding, a funeral or a religious service, rite, or ceremony. 

Ford noted on Dec. 17, that no decision has been made on whether schools will reopen for in-person learning following the end of winter break in January. 

“We are simply not in the position to say,” said Ford.

However, Dr. Kieran Moore said on Dec. 21 that at Public Health “they don’t see a reason” to close Ontario schools. 

With Omicron, he said “we’re not seeing any significant impact on children’s health”, noting there are no children in pediatric ICUs in Ontario. 

Moore also noted that Omicron’s hospitalization rate is 0.15 per cent in Ontario as of Dec. 21, which is significantly lower than the province’s general rate of hospitalization for COVID-19.

He added that there are no Omicron admissions that Public Health is aware of in ICUs.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Firefighter’s 11th Annual Toy and Food Drive sees great support

Written By Sam Odrowski The Shelburne & District Firefighters Association has wrapped up their 11th annual Toy and Food Drive fundraiser. Firefighters from the local ...

Local author publishes children’s book

Written By Sam Odrowski A one-of-a-kind children’s book has recently hit the market, written and illustrated by local author, Constance Scrafield.  Scrafield’s recently published book, ...

Council working to lower tax rate increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Council has continued discussions on the town’s operating budget for 2022. On Monday (Dec. 20), Shelburne ...

Santa Claus makes trip to Shelburne for yearly parade

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne families braved the cold temperatures on Saturday evening, lining the streets to catch a glimpse of ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support