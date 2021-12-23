Headwaters announces plans in response to Omicron

December 23, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Headwaters Health Care Centre president and CEO, Kim Delahunt, has published a public message regarding the local hospital’s plans in response to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The Dec. 21 letter said the hospital is assembling an incident management structure and is working with leaders inside and outside the facility to ensure safety.

“Our immediate priority is ensuring access to vaccinations for our staff, physicians and inpatients,” wrote Delahunt. “We are also working with our partners to extend our vaccination efforts to our community and we hope to share more detail with you soon.”

With COVID-19 cases surging across the province and region the hospital has seen an increase demand for testing at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre, and Delahunt said they are working on expanding service including additional human resources to provide support.

Headwaters has also begun planning for additional capacity in the hospital in an event the region experiences a surge in demand for care.

Expanded hours of operation at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre are expected to be shared later this week.

As part of their plan in response to the Omicron variant, HHCC has increased their infection prevention protocols.

On Monday (Dec. 20) the local hospital announced more restrictive visitation including not allowing designated care partners to accompany outpatients except in special circumstances, not permitting designated care partners in the emergency department, and permitting one designated care partner in circumstances of end of life; life altering or critical illness; in active labour; pediatric care; mental health crisis.

The hospital has made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for designated care partners.

“As we head into what we anticipate being a challenging winter we urge you to remain vigilant in adhering to all public health guidelines, get vaccinated once your turn becomes available, and keep virtually connected to loved ones who may be isolated,” said Delahunt.

As of Dec. 22, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph has a reported 560 active cases of COVID-19, 119 of which are in Dufferin County.

Readers Comments (0)