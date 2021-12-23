Local library shares newsletter

December 23, 2021 · 0 Comments
The following article is a newsletter from the Shelburne Public Library.
Happy Seasons Greetings to all! During another difficult year, the loyalty and support of our patrons has been wonderful.
The library is full of holiday cheer – Christmas reading and book baskets for sale for your last minute gifting needs.
If you need your vaccination certificate printed, we will be happy to help you. This is a free service
Our objective is always to provide you with the service you need during
these times.
Holiday Hours: Closed Dec 24 to 27th inclusive. Open December 28, 29, 30
Happy New Year and see you on
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Teen Scene
We have some exciting changes coming to Teen programming in 2022! Starting in January, our Children’s Librarian, Brittany, is going to take over Teen programming—she has lots of wonderful ideas and wants to hear from Teens, too! Jade has enjoyed her time immensely making connections with the Teens of our community through programs and talking about YA books. While Jade will always be happy to chat YA books (and still wants you to pop in and say hi), she’s taking on some new responsibilities here at SPL!
Children`s Programming
‘Tis the season for warm and cozy books! Stock up on your festive reads now, and look forward to many evenings snuggled up with a good book.
For Tweens and Teens, the registration for our new Tween & Teen program “Booking it” will open. This completely new program will have a featured novel with weekly activities based on themes occurring in the story, and video instructions to accompany each activity on YouTube. Each participant will have a copy of this novel to take home and read at their leisure. Everyone will be provided with a customized bookmark each week that includes thought-provoking questions and an opportunity to express themselves creatively (with doodles!) What better way to start off the New Year than with a new program!
Oh what fun it is to BUILD a one horse open sleigh! As always, we are posting weekly LEGO challenges on our Facebook and Instagram accounts. Questions about programming, pictures of LEGO challenges and craft creations can all be sent to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.
New Books
We have so many new books, so come in before the holidays and choose some great reads!
You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.
Fiction
Autopsy by Patricia Cornwell
All her little secrets by Wanda M. Morris
Sharpe’s assassin by Bernard Cornwell
The Red Cross orphans by Glynis Peters
Did you miss me? by Sophia Money-Coutts
The lighthouse witches by C.J. Cooke
Do I know you? by Sarah Strohmeyer
The anomaly by Herve Le Tellier
Ready or not by Alex Lake
More…
Sunrise by the sea by Jenny Colgan
Lesser evil by Timothy Zahn
Tom Clancy’s Chain of Command by
Marc Cameron
Termination Shock by Neal Stephenson
The devil’s sea by Dirk Cussler
Fear no evil by James Patterson
The every by Dave Eggers
The Christmas promise by Richard
Paul Evans
The doll by Yrsa Sigurdardottir
When you are mine by Michael Robotham
Non fiction
The forever dog by Rodney Habib
Shackleton by Ranulph Fiennes
The Afghanistan papers by Craig Whitlock
Sea salt and honey by Chloe, Olivia, and Nicholas Tsakiris
The blue zones challenge by Dan Buettner
Discover Canada: the rights and responsibilities of citizenship
Own the arena: getting ahead, making a difference, and succeeding as the only one by Katrina M. Adams
Princesses behaving badly: real stories from history by Linda Rodriguez- McRobbie
Point of impact by Roy Barth
Natural Born Heroes by Christopher
McDougall
You must be logged in to post a comment.