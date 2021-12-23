Local library shares newsletter

December 23, 2021 · 0 Comments

The following article is a newsletter from the Shelburne Public Library.

Happy Seasons Greetings to all! During another difficult year, the loyalty and support of our patrons has been wonderful.

The library is full of holiday cheer – Christmas reading and book baskets for sale for your last minute gifting needs.

If you need your vaccination certificate printed, we will be happy to help you. This is a free service

Our objective is always to provide you with the service you need during

these times.

Holiday Hours: Closed Dec 24 to 27th inclusive. Open December 28, 29, 30

Happy New Year and see you on

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Teen Scene

We have some exciting changes coming to Teen programming in 2022! Starting in January, our Children’s Librarian, Brittany, is going to take over Teen programming—she has lots of wonderful ideas and wants to hear from Teens, too! Jade has enjoyed her time immensely making connections with the Teens of our community through programs and talking about YA books. While Jade will always be happy to chat YA books (and still wants you to pop in and say hi), she’s taking on some new responsibilities here at SPL!

Children`s Programming

‘Tis the season for warm and cozy books! Stock up on your festive reads now, and look forward to many evenings snuggled up with a good book.

For Tweens and Teens, the registration for our new Tween & Teen program “Booking it” will open. This completely new program will have a featured novel with weekly activities based on themes occurring in the story, and video instructions to accompany each activity on YouTube. Each participant will have a copy of this novel to take home and read at their leisure. Everyone will be provided with a customized bookmark each week that includes thought-provoking questions and an opportunity to express themselves creatively (with doodles!) What better way to start off the New Year than with a new program!

Oh what fun it is to BUILD a one horse open sleigh! As always, we are posting weekly LEGO challenges on our Facebook and Instagram accounts. Questions about programming, pictures of LEGO challenges and craft creations can all be sent to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

New Books

We have so many new books, so come in before the holidays and choose some great reads!

You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.

Fiction

Autopsy by Patricia Cornwell

All her little secrets by Wanda M. Morris

Sharpe’s assassin by Bernard Cornwell

The Red Cross orphans by Glynis Peters

Did you miss me? by Sophia Money-Coutts

The lighthouse witches by C.J. Cooke

Do I know you? by Sarah Strohmeyer

The anomaly by Herve Le Tellier

Ready or not by Alex Lake

More…

Sunrise by the sea by Jenny Colgan

Lesser evil by Timothy Zahn

Tom Clancy’s Chain of Command by

Marc Cameron

Termination Shock by Neal Stephenson

The devil’s sea by Dirk Cussler

Fear no evil by James Patterson

The every by Dave Eggers

The Christmas promise by Richard

Paul Evans

The doll by Yrsa Sigurdardottir

When you are mine by Michael Robotham

Non fiction

The forever dog by Rodney Habib

Shackleton by Ranulph Fiennes

The Afghanistan papers by Craig Whitlock

Sea salt and honey by Chloe, Olivia, and Nicholas Tsakiris

The blue zones challenge by Dan Buettner

Discover Canada: the rights and responsibilities of citizenship

Own the arena: getting ahead, making a difference, and succeeding as the only one by Katrina M. Adams

Princesses behaving badly: real stories from history by Linda Rodriguez- McRobbie

Point of impact by Roy Barth

Natural Born Heroes by Christopher

McDougall

