Shelburne driver charged with impaired driving

December 23, 2021 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid multiple charges over the weekend, including charging two drivers with impaired operation.

On Saturday (Dec. 18), at approximately 7:09 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting speed enforcement in the area of Airport Road in the Town of Mono. The officer initiated a traffic stop and was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Randy CHRISITE, 42-year-old, from Shelburne was charged with:

• Operation with impaired – concentration (80 plus)

Later that day (Dec. 18), at approximately 2:51 p.m., a concerned citizen contacted police to report a possible impaired driver in the Town of Shelburne. Officers located the vehicle on County Road 124 and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Katherine WRIGHT, 41-year-old, from Priceville, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation with impaired – concentration (80 plus)

The two accused parties are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in February 2021, to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven in court. Their driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for a period of 7 days.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. “In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.”

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)