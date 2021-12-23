Current & Past Articles » Police news

Shelburne driver charged with impaired driving

December 23, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid multiple charges over the weekend, including charging two drivers with impaired operation.

On Saturday (Dec. 18), at approximately 7:09 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting speed enforcement in the area of Airport Road in the Town of Mono. The officer initiated a traffic stop and was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Randy CHRISITE, 42-year-old, from Shelburne was charged with:

• Operation with impaired – concentration (80 plus)

Later that day (Dec. 18), at approximately 2:51 p.m., a concerned citizen contacted police to report a possible impaired driver in the Town of Shelburne. Officers located the vehicle on County Road 124 and were led into an impaired driving investigation.  

As a result, Katherine WRIGHT, 41-year-old, from Priceville, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation with impaired – concentration (80 plus)

The two accused parties are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in February 2021, to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven in court. Their driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for a period of 7 days. 

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. “In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.”

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Firefighter’s 11th Annual Toy and Food Drive sees great support

Written By Sam Odrowski The Shelburne & District Firefighters Association has wrapped up their 11th annual Toy and Food Drive fundraiser. Firefighters from the local ...

Local author publishes children’s book

Written By Sam Odrowski A one-of-a-kind children’s book has recently hit the market, written and illustrated by local author, Constance Scrafield.  Scrafield’s recently published book, ...

Council working to lower tax rate increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Council has continued discussions on the town’s operating budget for 2022. On Monday (Dec. 20), Shelburne ...

Santa Claus makes trip to Shelburne for yearly parade

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne families braved the cold temperatures on Saturday evening, lining the streets to catch a glimpse of ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support