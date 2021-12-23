Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP charges BnE suspect

December 23, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a suspect involved in a break and enter to a local business in the Town of Orangeville. 

On Tuesday (Dec. 21) at approximately 5:45 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a local business on Centennial Road in Orangeville. Officers located and arrested the suspect at the scene. 

As a result of the investigation Shawn OEHRING, 29-year-old, from Elmwood has been charged with:

• Break and enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence

• Possession of break in instruments

These charges have not been proven in court. Anyone with information regarding this break and enter is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca



         

