Dufferin OPP charges BnE suspect

December 23, 2021

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a suspect involved in a break and enter to a local business in the Town of Orangeville.

On Tuesday (Dec. 21) at approximately 5:45 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a local business on Centennial Road in Orangeville. Officers located and arrested the suspect at the scene.

As a result of the investigation Shawn OEHRING, 29-year-old, from Elmwood has been charged with:

• Break and enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence

• Possession of break in instruments

These charges have not been proven in court. Anyone with information regarding this break and enter is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca

