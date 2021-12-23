Loss at home, win on the road caps Muskies weekend

December 23, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Muskies played their final games for 2021, and split the weekend with a loss on home ice and a win on the road.

The Muskies played a rare Friday night home game on December 17, when they hosted the Durham Thundercats at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The Thundercats arrived in Shelburne as a fourth place team with an 8-6 record meaning it was going to be a pretty even match with the Muskies banking on a 7-9 record to start the game.

The Muskies got behind by two goals and couldn’t make up the difference.

At the end of the night they had to settle for a 4-2 loss to the visitors.

The following night (Sat. Dec. 18) the Muskies travelled to Ripley to take on the first place Wolves.

This night, the Muskies put on their ‘A’ game and brought everything they had to the ice.

At the end of the first period, it was 0-0 as neither team was able to bury the puck.

The Muskies managed to take control in the second period and were leading 2-1 when the buzzer sounded to end the frame.

Keeping up the pressure in the third period, the Muskies poured it on and scored one more while executing a solid defence that kept Ripley from scoring.

The final was a 3-1 win for the Muskies.

Shelburne’s goals came from Luke Richardson and a pair from Blake Lovell.

After the Ripley game, the Muskies have an 8-9 record and 16 points so far for the season. That leaves them in the number seven spot in the WOAA Senior League standings in a line-up of 13 teams.

The Ripley Wolves remain in first place with a 10-3 record including one overtime loss and 21 points.

They are followed by the Seaforth Centenaries, the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks, and the Durham Thundercats.

The Muskies will get a break for

the holidays.

Their next scheduled game is for

Friday, January 7, when they will be in Shallow Lake to take on the Crushers.

Their next home game is slated for

Saturday, January 15, when they will host the Milverton 4 Wheel Drives.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)