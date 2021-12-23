Senior girls basketball captures District 4 title

December 23, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School senior girls basketball team have captured the District 4 championship with a win on home court on Monday, December 13.

The team had an outstanding performance this year, going undefeated in the regular season schedule before heading into the playoffs.

Over the regular season the team scored 186 over five games while allowing only 66 points against.

This placed them at the top of the District 4 standings.

The teams made the most of this year’s shortened tournament style format. The season consisted of five regular season games with the top four progressing to the semi-finals

The playoff games all took place in the gym at Centre Dufferin on December 13.

In the semi-final, Centre Dufferin was up against the fourth seed Wellington Heights Secondary School.

That game ended with a 38-28 win

for CDDHS.

The other semi-final pitted Westside Secondary School in Orangeville against Erin District High School. Westside won that game 34-19 to earn the right to advance to the final.

The final game got underway at 2:30 p.m. with Centre Dufferin and Westside battling for the District title.

The Centre Dufferin team played a strong game and left the court with a 40-20 win to claim the championship.

“This was a special group who worked extremely well together as a team,” said coach Matt Barlow. “There was never the same high scorer in any of the games making it hard for other teams to predict who to key in on. What really set them apart, however, was their ability to play defense. The girls relished the opportunity to make it hard on other teams to score and this is what ultimately lead them to the district championship. Their coaches, Mr. Barlow and Mr. Trainor feel extremely lucky to have had the opportunity [to] coach this group. They are very respectful, highly committed, and a ‘team first’ group of kids.”

The last time the Centre Dufferin senior team won the District title was back in 2010.

Readers Comments (0)