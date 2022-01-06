It’s a new year

by BRIAN LOCKHART

Yes, it’s a new year.

Although there’s no logical reason why the new year starts in January.

It’s just an arbitrary date on the calendar. We’re just at the same point in the planet’s journey that we were last year at the same time.

Ancient calendar makers could have picked any month to start the new year and the result would have been exactly the same. It would have been nice if they chosen August 1, so you could celebrate outdoors without having to dress for sub-zero temperatures.

For some reason, the changing of the year makes people decide to resolve some issues in their own life – call resolutions.

Most of the goals people set for themselves are attainable. However, most of those goals are never achieved.

Just ask the people who run fitness centre – they make their bank on people who sign up for the gym, have a rousing two sessions of a high intensity work-out, then put the next one off for a day, then two days, then a week. Before you know it, it’s been six months since you’ve been on a treadmill, but the gym still has your money.

There is a list of the top ten most common New Year’s resolutions. Whether it is completely accurate is debatable but it sounds pretty close to the usual resolutions you hear people make.

On top of the list is ‘get more exercise.’ Well, see the above and maybe save yourself a few bucks by working out at home to start and see how that goes.

Number two on the list is ‘lose weight.’ How often do you actually know of someone that has had a noticeable and healthy weight loss? Probably not often, although it does happen.

The third top resolution is ‘get organized.’ I’m not really sure what that is supposed to mean.

In what way are you supposed to organize? Is you life that much of a mess already? Or does it mean, organize your sock and underwear drawer or do your grocery shopping every Thursday at 2:43 p.m.?

Learning a new skill or hobby is on the list. This one I can understand. If your evenings revolve around turning on the television or watching Netflix, it’s probably time to come up with a better way to spend your time.

“Live life to the fullest,” comes in at number five. That sounds like a fun one, but it’s actually pretty difficult for most people. After you spend the day at work, you rush home to make dinner for the kids, then clean up and get ready for the next day.

Living life to the fullest means, Monday night tap dancing lessons, Tuesday night a the Open Mic night playing your kazoo, Wednesday nights at your favourite pub, Thursday nights at origami class, and what ever fun activities you have.

That all sounds like living life to the fullest, but it can be a little unrealistic for most people.

Number six on the list is to spend less money and save more. Good luck with that. With the current rate of inflation, we’ll all be lucky to break even this year.

Putting out your smoke and giving up the habit is also on the list. Yes, this is doable, but can be very difficult. For men, I believe the motivating factor can be a certain woman of your dreams who tells you she just can’t be with a person who smokes. That might make you butt out.

Spending more time with family and friends is on the list. Shouldn’t you already be doing that? Who else are you going to socialize with?

Going on vacation and travelling always makes the list. In current times however, this is one you might want to save until next year. Going on a cruise sounds like fun, but do you really want to get on board a giant enclosed place with several thousand germy strangers and risk a nightmare floating vacation when a new virus is brought on board?

At the bottom of the list is “read more.” This must have been placed there by the request of the Followers and Supporters of the Dewey Decimal System Society.

If you’re not an avid reader now, you won’t be curling up with a good book in front of the fireplace any time soon.

It’s interesting to note that ‘quit drinking’ or ‘drink less’ did not make the top ten. Judging from the amount of business beer and liquor stores do on any single day, I don’t think too many people want to give up their suds or corn liquor.

If you do have some resolutions in mind, congratulations on at least making some goals for the year ahead.

The challenge is to stick with them and carry them through – good luck!

