Standings remain the same after game postponements in PJHL

January 6, 2022

Written By Brian Lockhart

Junior C hockey got off to a slow start for the new year when several games were postponed across the province due to inclement weather.

The postponements included all games in the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League so the standings for the division will stay the same until games resume later in the week.

The Stayner Siskins still lead the pack in the Carruthers Division with a 16-3 record and 32 points.

The Siskins have played a solid season and have dominated on the ice in most of their games this year.

In second place, the Alliston Hornets also have 32 points, however they have played 23 games compared to the 19 times the Siskins have been on the ice.

The Hornets have a 15-7-1 record including one overtime loss.

The Alliston team had a slow start to the season taking several losses, but have turned it around and are now on a winning streak and looking strong.

Stayner and Alliston will meet for an important game today (Jan. 6).

The Schomberg Cougars are in third place in the division with 31 points. The Cougars are having a good season with a 15-5-1 record so far placing them a single point behind Alliston and Stayner.

In fourth place, the Orillia Terriers are also looking good. They have 29 points and a 14-6 record including one overtime loss.

The top four teams in the division should produce an interesting and exciting playoff situation this year.

In the middle of the pack, the Penetang Kings have 20 points and a 9-2 record including two overtime losses.

The Caledon Golden Hawks are in the number six spot with 13 points.

The Midland Flyers are struggling this season. They have a 4-17 record and are in seventh place.

In the basement, the Huntsville Otters have won only two games after 21 times on the ice.

The Division should be back on a regular schedule this week if weather conditions improve.

Across the division, Schomberg Cougars forward, Marc Bottero is leading in player points.

Botter has 37 points so far with 21 goals and 16 assists on his record.

Penetang Kings forward, Kyler Watson, is close behind with 36 points including 18 goals and 18 assists for the year.

Cole Turcotte, forward for the Alliston Hornets has 35 points including 20 goals and 15 assists recorded.

