Support services in Dufferin get funding boost

The Ontario government has invested funding for upgrades and repairs for two Dufferin County community support services.

Announced in late December, Family Transition Place (FTP) and Kerry’s Place have both received funding totalling a $139,000 investment to help with necessary building repairs and renovations.

“These two agencies play a key role in delivering services to those who need them, and I am proud that we are making the necessary investments to enable their important work,” said Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones. “By funding these repairs, we are taking the pressure off service providers so they can focus on supporting residents in Dufferin-Caledon who rely on them.”

As part of the provincial investment, Family Transition Place has received $22,500 in funding while Kerry’s Place has received funding of $116,700.

“Kerry’s Place is delighted to receive an investment for our supported housing infrastructure,” said Sue Coke, president and CEO at Kerry’s Place Autism Services. “We know that access to housing has been quite difficult for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and recognize the importance that the Ministry has placed on such critical supports. We know that a home provides a sense of belonging and can become a place of independence for people we support. Improvements to our housing infrastructure is essential to provide great quality support and care.”

A senior staff member at Family Transition Place also commented on the much-needed boost in funding from the provincial government that their organization received.

“We at FTP are really pleased to receive this investment in our shelter,” said Norah Kennedy, FTP executive director. “We have worked hard, throughout the pandemic, to ensure that women and children living here are kept safe and healthy. This funding supports us in maintaining our facility’s high standards, and in ensuring that all areas of the building, including decks and outdoor spaces, are safe and accessible for everyone.”

The Ontario government, through the annual Partner Facility Renewal program, is investing a total of $18.5 million in 198 community agencies. The funding will be used by the organizations for upgrades and repairs such as roofing, windows, security systems, and fire alarms, electrical, mechanical, HVAC, and plumbing systems.

