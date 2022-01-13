Town Pharmacy employee shares his experience and impact of COVID-19

January 13, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

For more than a decade, Shan Lekhi has been familiar with the role of a pharmacist, watching his father work in the field and later open his own pharmacy in the Shelburne community. Now, Lekhi is following in his father’s footsteps joining the family business.

Lekhi officially joined the team of staff at Shelburne Town Pharmacy, located at 712 Main Street, as a pharmacy assistant in November.

Speaking with the Free Press, Lekhi said his goal in becoming a pharmacist has always been to work alongside his dad and to help his family.

“I’m proud and very blessed to be able to work with my family,” said Lekhi. “It’s been such as great thing, and made me feel like I could really help out in some way.”

A recent university graduate, Lekhi began his studies in pharmaceuticals in 2016 at the University of Wolverhampton in England, where he spent the next four years working to obtain a Masters of Pharmacy degree. Finishing his schooling in England in 2020, Lekhi spent most of 2021 working towards his credentials to practice in Canada and officially graduated this past October.

While the daily work for a pharmacy assistant might including filling prescriptions for customers and working on the dispensary side, for Lekhi starting his career at the pharmacy during the time of COVID-19 has meant his role has been focused on providing vaccine shots for the community.

“I pretty much just give COVID shots all day and stay away from the dispensary side; I’m kind of the main person that does them,” Lekhi explained.

Despite the different focus, Lekhi said, “I’m able to really make a difference in the community just because of the amount of COVID shots we do.”

Shelburne Town Pharmacy was opened in August of 2013 by local pharmacist Sanjay Lekhi, who is also Shan’s father.

Returning to a community and role he familiarized himself with for many years before, Lekhi said he feels comfortable to be working in Shelburne.

“It hasn’t really been much of a change for me, this is what I’ve been doing and it feels normal and comfortable,” he noted.

Looking ahead to the future of Shelburne Town Pharmacy, Lekhi said he looks forward to helping residents in the community.

“I feel like I’m making a big difference in the community and I really enjoy the thought of that,” he told the Free Press.

Readers Comments (0)