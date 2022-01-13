Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP investigating homicide of local 65-year-old

January 13, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP have confirmed a death deemed “suspicious” in Shelburne over the weekend is a homicide. 

Officers from Dufferin OPP were called to a home on Main Street early Saturday (Jan. 8) afternoon to check on the well-being of an individual, and discovered the deceased person inside. 

Debra Neale, a 65-year-old resident of Shelburne, was identified as the victim. 

An initial press release from Dufferin OPP on Jan. 9 deemed the death as “suspicious”. In an update, police said a post-mortem examination was conducted on Jan. 10 by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto, and was officially ruled a homicide. 

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. 

Police are asking anyone who has any information to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).



         

